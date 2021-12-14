A few scattered showers will be likely tonight. Wednesday will be breezy and uns…

Social Media

A few scattered showers will be likely tonight. Wednesday will be breezy and unseasonably mild with the threat for a few morning sprinkles. Highs tomorrow will be near 60. South winds may gust between 40 and 50mph late tomorrow into Thursday morning. A cold front will produce a band of rain on Thursday. Much colder air will follow in behind the front with temps dropping into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.









