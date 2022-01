Social Media

A good chocolate caked donut! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What’s something you don’t …

A good chocolate caked donut! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What’s something you don’t mind PAYING EXTRA for?” 🙋🏾 Good service? Bedding? Name brands? A good coffee maker? A well-made suit? Direct flights? Quality makeup? Something else? 🤷 Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive