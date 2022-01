Social Media

A great moment from Monday’s practice, we awarded our three student volunteers @ColinThomasCar3, @RonJRoberts, and @j_mesenbrink25 with scholarships for the upcoming semester. We are so happy and proud to have them as part of our basketball #FAMILY! Congratulations guys! https://t.co/5brzJD06Zh