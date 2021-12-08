Social Media

A gusty southwest wind will usher in warmer weather over the next couple of days…

A gusty southwest wind will usher in warmer weather over the next couple of days. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s along with increasing clouds. Friday will be windy and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and night. There is a risk for severe storms over the southern half of the state mainly Friday night. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail.









