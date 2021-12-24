Social Media

A little bit of a #throwback to the day my @knottodayfdn gear came in. I’m so ha…

A little bit of a #throwback to the day my @knottodayfdn gear came in. I’m so happy to support an organization that works to stop the sexual exploitation of children… something happening more than most think. If you know me, you know I’m passionate about the protection and restoration of girls who have experienced sexual and physical abuse. One in four Black girls are sexually abused before they turn 18. So in the spirit of giving this #christmas help me take a stand for the forgotten and overlooked with those fighting to make a change. >>> https://knottoday.org #enditmovement #wesayknottoday #blackgirlmagic #throwbackthursday #tbt❤️