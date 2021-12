Social Media

A memorial has been set up on the city’s southwest side where Kyson Beatty was k…





A memorial has been set up on the city’s southwest side where Kyson Beatty was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday. The family tells News 8’s @SierraHigniteTV they still can’t believe this sweet 11-year-old’s life is gone. https://t.co/6VXGvYO6yS