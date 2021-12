Social Media

A mother said her 13-year-old son received a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for free pizza, without her consent. “The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, ‘Please don’t say anything. I don’t want to get in trouble,'” she said. https://t.co/vsZHdNUuQL