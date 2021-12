Social Media

A new @CDCMMWR finds that 2 out of 3 children and adolescents hospitalized for #…







A new @CDCMMWR finds that 2 out of 3 children and adolescents hospitalized for #COVID19 had 1 or more underlying health conditions, most commonly obesity. Fewer than 1% eligible for COVID-19 vaccination had been vaccinated. Learn more: https://t.co/4JoUM0BtkA. https://t.co/qv9XJAYTPH