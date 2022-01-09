Social Media

A new month, a new chapter! Avery and I just wrapped up a photo shoot with B…

A new month, a new chapter! 📖 📸 Avery and I just wrapped up a photo shoot with Broad Ripple Magazine and the talented photographer, Mike Durr, to highlight “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!” We’ve been asked to be a part of an upcoming feature, ahead of our first book signing for 2022 next month, at Monon Toys and Crafts! More details to be shared soon! Eeek. Let’s go! #lifestyle #feature #magazine #author #kidsbooks











