Social Media

A new month, a new chapter! Avery and I just wrapped up a photo shoot with B…

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

A new month, a new chapter! 📖 📸 Avery and I just wrapped up a photo shoot with Broad Ripple Magazine and the talented photographer, Mike Durr, to highlight “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!” We’ve been asked to be a part of an upcoming feature, ahead of our first book signing for 2022 next month, at Monon Toys and Crafts! More details to be shared soon! Eeek. Let’s go! #lifestyle #feature #magazine #author #kidsbooks





© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

5 Hoosiers in double figures in win over Gophers 73-60

College Basketball /

Michigan cancels Tuesday’s Purdue game due to COVID-19 protocols

College Basketball /

Poll: How would you grade the Colts’ performance in the first half?

Indianapolis Colts /

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.