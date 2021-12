Social Media

A reminder that the federal mask 😷 mandate for individuals across all public transportation has been extended through March! Free masks are available for passengers at our Guest Services desk. For more info, visit https://t.co/X1NWiOnw3i. #INDCares ♥️ 📷 : @IAmAlexisRogers https://t.co/QKxI3TkOnk