A special show guest gifted this to me today. 🎁 She reminded me just how far I’ve come in life and how strong I’ve been to get back up… and then… to keep going. When you know your truth, you’re confident. When you know who you really are, you rise above. When you feel supported, you stand up and you walk again. Sometimes, you even get to run. 2021 brought some beautiful moments. It also brought some disappointing ones. But through it all, I grew… I changed and friends, I blossomed. In years past, I felt as if my wings were clipped. Bent. Torn. And made to be hidden. Not anymore. And not ever again. Because this year, more than ever, it’s time to fly! As this friend reminded me this morning, “Fall seven times, Amber, stand up 8.” #riseagain #standup