Social Media

A special show guest gifted this to me today. She reminded me just how far I’ve…

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

A special show guest gifted this to me today. 🎁 She reminded me just how far I’ve come in life and how strong I’ve been to get back up… and then… to keep going. When you know your truth, you’re confident. When you know who you really are, you rise above. When you feel supported, you stand up and you walk again. Sometimes, you even get to run. 2021 brought some beautiful moments. It also brought some disappointing ones. But through it all, I grew… I changed and friends, I blossomed. In years past, I felt as if my wings were clipped. Bent. Torn. And made to be hidden. Not anymore. And not ever again. Because this year, more than ever, it’s time to fly! As this friend reminded me this morning, “Fall seven times, Amber, stand up 8.” #riseagain #standup

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Playoff Fan Central brings free family-friendly fun to Indiana Convention Center for CFP championship weekend

Life.Style.Live! /

Governors Workforce Cabinet director steps down

Inside INdiana Business /

The Produce Moms: 22 produce Items to Try in 2022, apple recipes for every meal

Life.Style.Live! /

Republicans renew push to drop Indiana’s handgun permit law

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.