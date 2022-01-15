Social Media

A storm system will swing to the south and east of Indiana Sunday and Sunday nig…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

A storm system will swing to the south and east of Indiana Sunday and Sunday night. Most of the accumulating snow should stay in Ohio and Kentucky. Portions of extreme southeastern Indiana may see some minor accumulation, probably less than an inch. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 30s. Eastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky could see a 6”-12” snowfall by Monday evening.




© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Marines grant first religious exemptions in military for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Vaccine Central /

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

National /

Pet Pals TV: Therapy dogs help with coping

Local /

Bargain hunters find low-cost unique items at Greater Indy Garage Sale and Marketplace

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.