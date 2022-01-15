A storm system will swing to the south and east of Indiana Sunday and Sunday nig…

Social Media

A storm system will swing to the south and east of Indiana Sunday and Sunday night. Most of the accumulating snow should stay in Ohio and Kentucky. Portions of extreme southeastern Indiana may see some minor accumulation, probably less than an inch. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 30s. Eastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky could see a 6”-12” snowfall by Monday evening.









