A strong cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday morning. This front w…

by: Randy Ollis

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

A strong cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday morning. This front will bring in a shot of colder air. Morning temps near 40 should fall into the 20s during Wednesday afternoon. The southern half of the state may see some flurries and snow showers. Some minor accumulation is possible along the Ohio River by Wednesday evening.




