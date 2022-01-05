A weak area of low pressure will produce some flurries and snow showers on Thurs…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
A weak area of low pressure will produce some flurries and snow showers on Thursday. Right now a dusting of snow will be possible in central Indiana. The extreme southern portion of the state may see an inch or two by Thursday evening. Highs tomorrow will be near 20 degrees. Friday will be very cold with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs near 20 degrees again. Much warmer weather returns for the weekend.





