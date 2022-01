Social Media

Aaron Rodgers postgame on his future: “I didn’t think we would be talking about this after this game, but I will take some time, have conversations with folks around here, then take some time away to make a decision before free agency and that stuff gets going.” #Packers #Rodgers https://t.co/ixLDUVxdSf