According to new report by the U.S. Department of Labor, Indiana has waived $34,745 in unemployment overpayments between July 1 and Sept. 30. That’s a far cry from the millions returned by neighboring states. @jasmineminortv reports on what’s the holdup. https://t.co/5kopNlRFmB