After a damp and wet day across central Indiana today, some sunshine will return…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

After a damp and wet day across central Indiana today, some sunshine will return on Thursday along with unseasonably warm weather. Highs tomorrow will be near 60 degrees. It will also be breezy. Friday should be nice too but a bit cooler with temps in the middle 50s. The weekend will find Saturday dry with highs in the 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday.




