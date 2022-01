Social Media

After his last-second heroics Sunday, #Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey is the Big Te…







After his last-second heroics Sunday, #Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey is the Big Ten’s Player of the Week. @IveyJaden shared his drive, determination, and vision for 2022 w/ @BoilerBall during our convo this summer: 🎧🏀Listen: https://t.co/YnmJ7Hc6aa https://t.co/O2nfeEDgRx