Social Media

Always on Christmas Day morning QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Do you open presents on C…

Always on Christmas Day morning QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Do you open presents on CHRISTMAS EVE or CHRISTMAS DAY?– tell us about your traditions!” Then– join Amber Hankins, George Mallet and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #indystyle #questionoftheday