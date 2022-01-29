Social Media

Amicia Ramsey is already such an asset to our news team! Please give her a warm welcome ❤️😊 Can I keep it 💯 with you? I’ve always thought about being at this “certain level” in my career. Then, I would think to myself “what would it feel like to have attained this or that”. And now that I’m here, I can honestly say I put up a damn good fight to be where I am today. Literally tooth and nail. Standing at this moment feels like protecting an internal flame of peace against gusty winds attempting to dim your light. I feels like getting knocked down but standing up every time. It feels like no matter life throws my way. And choosing not to be defeated. It feels like strength, courage, self assurance and a whole lot of knowing my worth. But more than the “fight” it’s about the lessons.… More