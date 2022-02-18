An arctic cold front will move through the state tonight bringing down a quick s…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
An arctic cold front will move through the state tonight bringing down a quick shot of colder air on Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 20s. A few flurries will be possible late tonight. Sunday should be a sunny and much warmer day with afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Two more storms are likely as we head into next week.




