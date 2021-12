Social Media

“any person would prefer to be a UGA,FSU,TAMU alum for help in the workforce” he obviously, and predictably, has NO IDEA about the incredible, disproportionate success of black HBCU grads as a percentage of professionals in nearly every field. Ignorant, but opinionated. Bad combo https://t.co/nPfa6ti1RU