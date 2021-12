Social Media

“Anytime you are game-planning, trying to expose an opponent, I think it goes into film study. I think my playing experience has given me advantage. I can see weaknesses in kicking units.” #Colts STC Bubba Ventrone on his edge. “But honestly, it comes down to player execution.” https://t.co/sN7FlA2rBx