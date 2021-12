Social Media

Appreciate the love from @patmcafeeshow & his distinguished members of the North Meridian Street Band. Also, as impressive @mooreii is on the field, his work around Indiana certainly makes No. 23 a front runner for #WPMOY. A remarkable person. #Colts #Indy @wishtv8