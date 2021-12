Social Media

At least 50 people are likely dead following tornadoes in Kentucky, governor says

Looking at the radar signatures last night I knew these tornadoes were STRONG. However to hear 50 (maybe more) fatalities my heart sank. Thank you to the NWS meteorologists who were issuing warnings through the night. To those who have to clean up, search and rescue and who are waking up to find they’ve lost a loved one – blessings to you.



