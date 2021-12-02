Autumn Carver is finally home & will get to see her kids soon!
Update 12-1-21
Day 99! Autumn Carver and I just got home! What an unbelievable feeling. I’ve prayed for this day for so long. I don’t even have the words.
I want to thank all of you for the support. This wasthe hardest thing either of us have ever done and it feels so good to be on this side of it.
We have a long way to go with therapy and follow ups but Dr. Bharat said he is very optimistic and thinks she will continue to heal.
We see our children in the morning. It will be 100 days even since Autumn has seen our daughters. She has only met our son once. Tomorrow will be a day to remember.
Again we thank all of you for the prayers, support, calls, texts, visits, messages and so much more. We are so grateful and blessed!