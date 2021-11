Social Media

Baby Haley is watching mommy on TV my mom said she looked up when she heard my v…







Baby Haley is watching mommy on TV my mom said she looked up when she heard my voice Also huge THANK YOU to my mom. Last night she said “give me the monitor. I’ll take care of Haley overnight.” My husband and I got an uninterrupted night of sleep. God bless grandmas. https://t.co/uLZHWsL24d