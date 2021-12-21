Social Media

Background: Denim backdrop Description: Black/Brown creole male. Short black hair with trimmed goatee. Wearing deep red polo shirt with ICBDA Green, Black, Red hands, circular logo on upper left side chest. Left wrist, apple watch. Hi, my name is William Babineaux, Indiana Chapter of Black Deaf Advocates president and Deaf advocates of the Indiana Deaf community. An incident took place last week at Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate Junior High (HIJH). I am bringing it to you in American Sign Language (ASL), but before I do that, I want to share little bit of my bio/background. I have been an active leader in the Deaf communities for over 20 years. I am also a Deaf interpreter. I have been studying and practicing ASL/Deaf language for 10+ years. I have attends numbers of training, workshops, and school. As many of the Indiana Deaf community heard of my child and myself traumatic event with HIJH in Fishers, IN was shocked and appalled by the behavior of the school as have the HIJH parents felt about my action that day of the incident in an attempt to reach my child inside of the school that morning before school started. I was scold that my letter and action on that day was immature. I was using my deafness as an excuse to not follow the school rules. Mr. Tim Mankin apologized for the school’s action; however, he did not do anything to address the safety of Deaf and Hard of hearing parents. So, what? HIJH calls it a misunderstanding and then sweep it under the rug? In attempts to inform the school and HIJH parents. I posted educational YouTube Deaf culture videos in HIJH Facebook group to educate culture difference. Every one of those videos was taking down except for one by the group administrators. No Deaf person should not have to endure oppressive behaviors. If you are not sure what are the appropriate approach, there are professionals at Deaf agencies and Deaf organizations throughout the state that would gladly assist in that regard. Like HIJH, businesses and law enforcements have procedures in place that excludes the safety of the American Deaf and Hard of hearing citizens. No one is raising concerns on those issues. Some hearing individuals are calling it entitlement or on a negative tune “special treatment” when rules are exempted for the Deaf and hearing people. This mindset is beyond me. This is about equal access to the school and public places where protocols/rules/policies that excludes Deaf and Hard of hearing people in mind/discussion/meeting. If “special treatment” are happenings that because your protocols/rules/policies are not inclusive/diverse. Like systemic racism, this is systemic audism at its best. Example: If your place of establishment has a call button that does not allow face to face interaction, then it is not equal access. Eye contact are a must for visual information. Long English text or videos with no visual ASL interpretation, it is not equal access. English is a spoken language that belongs to the hearing people. It is a complex language requiring visual interpretation in ASL. In closing, our mission at Indiana Chapter of Black Deaf Advocates is to bridge gap between Deaf and hearing societies. It is important everyone understands a Deaf person is DEAF first. What that means? It is natural for a Deaf person to be loud. It natural for a Deaf person to make themselves visible or look you in the face or stare for visual information. It is natural for a Deaf person to knock hard/bang on a door. It is natural for a Deaf person to run and grab the attention of another deaf person or their koda/coda (kid of deaf adult) inside or outside of a building. It is natural for a deaf person to wave and/or shout inside of building to get the attention of a hearing person. It is natural for a deaf person to touch/tap on shoulder of another. It natural for a deaf person to flick the light on and off for attention. It is natural for a deaf person not respond to verbal commands or sounds. Therefore, a Deaf person should not have to apologize for being DEAF. So, let’s come together and fix this problem starting with the schools, law enforcements, and the hospitals. Happy Holidays to you and yours. See you next year!

