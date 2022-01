Social Media

Ballard on Carson Wentz: “At the time (of the trade), we felt it was the right decision. I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who isn’t … I thought Carson did some good things, and I thought there are some things he needs to do a lot better.”