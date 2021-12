Social Media

Beautiful tribute to Al Unser, Sr. from Indianapolis Motor Speedway – a racing legend 🏁 May he rest in peace An icon and hero to racing fans around the world. A history-making and beloved member of the #IMS family. 4-time #Indy500 winner Al Unser has passed away at age 82. Godspeed, racer.