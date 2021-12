Social Media

“Because of his size, how big and strong he is. I think the big part of that is …







“Because of his size, how big and strong he is. I think the big part of that is mental. He’s just doing a great job with the cuts and blocks because of that.” OC Marcus Brady on Jonathan Taylor’s production on every single down for the #Colts – he said, “it is unique” https://t.co/sEM0xp4Yi9