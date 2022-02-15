Social Media

Big changes are heading our way. A strong cold front will produce the potential …

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Big changes are heading our way. A strong cold front will produce the potential for heavy rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a flood watch out for much of central Indiana. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ are possible by Thursday night. It will be windy and warm tomorrow with highs in the middle 50s. A band of heavy snow is likely over northern Indiana and northern Illinois where as much as 10″-12″ may occur.




