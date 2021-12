Social Media

Big GAME #Colts #Patriots Today is @AO1Foundation DAY on @WISH_TV Tonight we…







Big GAME #Colts #Patriots Today is @AO1Foundation DAY on @WISH_TV Tonight we’re LIVE 5pm – 7pm at @TradersPointCC where #Colts QB Carson Wentz @IndyTKC FOOD TRUCK is getting ready to head to Lucas Oil Stadium to give out free food before game on Saturday. https://t.co/aY1exhTwkI