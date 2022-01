Social Media

❤️❤️❤️ Big shout out to Katiera Winfrey and her amazing and always authentic coverage at WISH-TV of culture throughout our community. She is featuring LUNA Language Services today in her report as we celebrate 20 years of service to support language access. Our city is lucky to have you Katiera!