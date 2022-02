Social Media

Big tech was not happy about our JAMA study on natural immunity. LinkedIn took it down (censored my post below). The data doesn’t fit the narrative. Li re-instated my post after a friend compl to the CEO. Sorry if Silicon Valley did not *like* the results:https://t.co/mlR2GIhzOh https://t.co/hLAuXe1RMP https://t.co/iVatilkYfS