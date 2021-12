Social Media

#Blackgirlmagic ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’• A little Black Girl Magic for your Thursday! From Cincy to Indy! Having fun sharing the desk with Jasmine Minor on WISH-TV Fun factโ€” Jasmine and I have known each other since we worked at competing stations in Cincinnati so itโ€™s amazing that weโ€™re at the same station now!