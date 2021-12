Social Media

Bloomberg: South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave – “Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave” https://t.co/b3hMfwqQBt