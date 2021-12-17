BOOK FIND ALERT — If you’re looking for a fun children’s book adventure that tea…

Social Media

by: Amber Hankins
BOOK FIND ALERT🚨 — If you’re looking for a fun children’s book adventure that teaches your kids valuable life lessons, (like my book!) this is it! 📚 I chatted with the talented Barry Farber and got to read this story to my kiddos. I couldn’t wait till the end to see the meaning behind the magic tree! You can get your signed copy at www.barryfarber.com! #author #childrensbooks #christmasgift





