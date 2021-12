Social Media

BREAKING: 49 year-old Djeneba Sambakey was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and refusal to identify after driving an SUV into an AT&T store injuring 7 people. @WISH_TV https://t.co/4mfF9rqVTv