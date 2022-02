Social Media

#BREAKING – A child is hurt, in the hospital after a hit & run ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/child-struck-by-hit-and-run-driver-on-west-side/ CHILD HURT BY A HIT & RUN DRIVER: IMPD confirms a child was sent to Riley Hospital after being hit by a driver on High School Rd near 34th St. Officers confirm the driver fled shortly afterward, no description of them has been released. No word yet on the child’s condition.