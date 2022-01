Social Media

BREAKING: Another unimaginable high reached in NY today. 85,476 reported Covid cases statewide. A stunning 49,724 in New York City alone. Positivity 22.7%. Hospitalizations in NYC continue to climb, now at 4,326–well above last winter’s peak. 1,023 new admissions in past day.