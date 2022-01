Social Media

Breaking news on @WISH_TV : @IMPDnews confirms a man made a bomb threat on monument circle. IMPD says a man made threats in the entrance line around 5 pm. Authorities say others overheard him saying he had a bomb. Police searched him, found nothing on him and have him in custody. https://t.co/jbnUbBITRr