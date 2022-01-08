Social Media

BREAKING STORM TRACK 8 UPDATE: Indianapolis and all surrounding counties except …

by: Ashley Brown
BREAKING STORM TRACK 8 UPDATE: Indianapolis and all surrounding counties except Shelby have been added to the winter weather advisory through 9 p.m. Saturday. Check the radar: https://www.wishtv.com/weather/storm-warnings-for-indianapolis-plainfield-mooresville-check-storm-track-8-radar/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WISH-TV&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Ashley_Brown

