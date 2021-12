Social Media

#BREAKING – The Indianapolis Colts say quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/C…

#BREAKING – The Indianapolis Colts say quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Get the latest on this story on WISH-TV here 🏈➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/sports/indianapolis-colts/colts-qb-carson-wentz-added-to-reserve-covid-19-list/