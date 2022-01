Social Media

BREAKING: The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who sign up for six years. The service is struggling to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs amid the continuing pandemic. https://t.co/yyXFn3tMIx