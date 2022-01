Social Media

BREAKING: The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, bouncing back from 2020′s coronavirus recession. GDP expanded 5.7% for all of 2021 and at a 6.9% annual rate from October through December. https://t.co/jrSbiZqFiJ