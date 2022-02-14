BREAKING – this morning MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT BY SCHOOL BUS: MSD of Pik…

Social Media

by: Hanna Mordoh
#BREAKING – this morning ➡️ MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT BY SCHOOL BUS: MSD of Pike Township Police Dept. confirms a man has minor injuries after being clipped by the mirror of the bus while walking down the side of Guion Rd, just south of Champions Dr (near 71st St) around 6:30 am. The man has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and no one on the bus was hurt (there was only a driver & bus monitor onboard). Scene has cleared, and all lanes of Guion Rd are open. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8



