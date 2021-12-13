Social Media

#BREAKING – TrafficAlert & deadly shooting investigation this morning 5:32…

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:


#BREAKING – TrafficAlert & deadly shooting investigation this morning ➡️ 5:32 a.m. update: #breaking 465 NB at Crawfordsville Rd. is shut down. Accident and possible shooting is cause. ISP and Speedway Police are investigating … one person is dead and there are major traffic delays
WISH-TV https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/1-killed-1-injured-after-i-465-crash-on-west-side/

