BREAKING: We now know 50-year-old Maurice Nash was the victim killed in the rash of yesterday’s violence.
Nash was killed after being shot on Eugene St around 4:10 Sunday afternoon.
4 SHOOTINGS IN 7 HOURS: 1 DEAD 6 INJURED
3:10 St. Thomas Lane, 2 injured
4:10 Eugene St and MLK Jr. Blvd, 1 dead 1 injured
8:15 N Pershing Ave and N. White River Pkwy W Drive, 1 injured
10:30 W 30th St and Kessler Boulevard N Dr, 2 injured