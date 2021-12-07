Social Media

BREAKING: We now know 50-year-old Maurice Nash was the victim killed in the rash…

by: Sierra Hignite
BREAKING: We now know 50-year-old Maurice Nash was the victim killed in the rash of yesterday’s violence.

Nash was killed after being shot on Eugene St around 4:10 Sunday afternoon.

https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/violent-sunday-leaves-1-dead-6-injured/

4 SHOOTINGS IN 7 HOURS: 1 DEAD 6 INJURED

3:10 St. Thomas Lane, 2 injured
4:10 Eugene St and MLK Jr. Blvd, 1 dead 1 injured
8:15 N Pershing Ave and N. White River Pkwy W Drive, 1 injured
10:30 W 30th St and Kessler Boulevard N Dr, 2 injured

